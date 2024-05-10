New York Mets Receive Concerning Injury Update on Star Reliever
The New York Mets do not know when they're going to get their star reliever back from the injured list, and there is a chance that they might not be at all this season.
As Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Friday prior to New York's three-game weekend set with the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, left-handed relief pitcher Brooks Raley is headed to see another doctor to get his throwing elbow re-examined. Raley is not close to throwing a baseball and the Mets do not know when he will be able to do so.
At this point, the latest update on Raley is concerning to say the least. Raley has been dealing with elbow inflammation that has not improved. Anytime a pitcher is dealing with an elbow issue it is worrisome, so the Mets and Raley are hoping for the best as he heads for a second opinion.
Raley, 35, is one of the best relievers in the Mets' bullpen, so his absence is a significant loss. The southpaw tossed seven shutout innings in eight appearances this season before landing on the IL on April 21.
The Mets acquired Raley from the Tampa Bays Rays during Winter Meetings in December of 2022. It proved to be a strong pickup for New York as he posted a 2.80 ERA in 54.2 innings in 2023.
In the meantime, the Mets will have to lean on elite closer Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino, Jorge Lopez, Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett, who has been stellar with 5-0 record and 0.47 ERA.
The Mets are also without righty Drew Smith, who is on the IL with right shoulder soreness. Smith got off to a hot start this season with a 2.70 ERA in 10 appearances, and began a rehab assignment on May 8. New York should have Smith back in the bullpen in the near future, but Raley's timeline is murky at the moment.