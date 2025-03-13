New York Mets receive promising injury news on Sean Manaea
In what has been an injury-plagued spring training for the New York Mets, some much-needed good news have finally arrived.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday in Port St. Lucie, Florida, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that starting pitcher Sean Manaea has begun throwing again. The southpaw looks to work his way back after suffering a right oblique strain early in spring training, which will keep him sidelined for Opening Day; Mendoza said that Manaea has been progressing well and has felt no pain in his oblique.
"He played catch for the first time two days ago; he's symptom-free, doing good...and he's starting his throwing progression," Mendoza said. "We gotta pretty much build him back up, that's a start. The good thing is, he's feeling good, there's nothing going on there on that oblique."
Manaea starting the regular season on the injured list is a big loss for the Mets, as the 33-year-old proved to be the ace of New York's rotation in 2024. After signing a two-year, $28 million deal last offseason with an opt-out after the first season, Manaea ended up having a career year; in 32 starts, he posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP across a career-high 184.2 innings pitched.
The lefty hurler was also very sharp during the Mets' postseason run last year. In four October starts, Manaea went 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts. His most dominant outing during the postseason came against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS, as he tossed 7+ innings of one-run ball on three hits with two walks while striking out six.
After opting out of his previous deal with the Amazins', Manaea ended up signing a three-year, $75 million contract during the offseason to keep him in Flushing, Queens, for the foreseeable future. Despite Manaea not being expected to take a big league mound anytime soon for the Mets, this injury update from Mendoza about the big lefty's progression is certainly a positive one, as the injury bug has bitten this ball club all spring.