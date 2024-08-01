New York Mets Release Offseason Trade Bust Hurler
It's safe to say that at least half of this trade didn't work out for the New York Mets.
On Wednesday, the Mets officially released right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser, who they acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason along with outfielder Tyrone Taylor.
Houser was designated for assignment on Friday and the Mets were trying to trade him before the deadline on July 30. When that didn't happen, they ultimately put him on waivers. Had they kept him he could've declined an assignment to Triple-A Syracuse, which would've allowed him to retain his entire salary. This is what led to the team's decision to release him when they couldn't find a trade partner.
The 31-year-old had an abysmal 5.84 ERA, a 1.53 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 69.1 innings and 23 appearances (seven starts) this season in Queens. Houser posted an 8.55 ERA as a starter this year and a 3.28 ERA as a relief pitcher.
Houser pitched in Milwaukee from 2015-2023 during the tenure of Mets' now president of baseball operations David Stearns.
The Mets were hoping he'd serve as a fifth starter and innings-eater type arm for them in 2024, but things didn't play out that way.
In addition to Houser, New York also released reliever Ty Adcock as well.
As for Taylor, the other piece in the offseason Houser trade, he has been streaky, but pretty solid for a bench player and backup outfielder. In 84 games, the 30-year-old is slashing .236/.284/.403 with a .687 OPS, six home runs and 25 RBIs. He has also been red-hot at the plate lately in increased action, hitting .368 with a 1.087 OPS across his last seven games.