New York Mets reliever given faster injury timeline
One of the New York Mets' bullpen arms appears to have avoided the worst outcome despite a season-ending injury.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Mets reliever Max Kranick did not undergo Tommy John surgery, which had been a possibility after he suffered a right flexor strain. Instead, he had flexor tendon repair surgery, giving him a better chance of returning in 2026.
Kranick, 28, posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 3.4% walk rate over 37 innings of relief for the Mets this season. It marked his first MLB action since June 2022. He missed most of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery and, upon his return, spent over a year in the minors.
After making the Opening Day roster, Kranick provided significant value to manager Carlos Mendoza with his ability to pitch in high-leverage situations and go up to three innings at a time out of the bullpen. He used an expanded five-pitch mix to get outs, relying most heavily on his 95 mph fastball and 90 mph slider.
New York has lost four other pitchers to season-ending injuries in 2025: Griffin Canning (Achilles), A.J. Minter (lat strain), Dedniel Núñez (elbow), and Danny Young (elbow). The latter two required Tommy John surgery, but because Young’s procedure took place in May—two months before Núñez—he may only miss part of the 2026 season.
In the wake of their injury woes, the Mets bolstered their bullpen at the trade deadline. They acquired left-hander Gregory Soto, submarine-style right-hander Tyler Rogers, and reigning NL Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley to help set up All-Star closer Edwin Díaz in the late innings.
Each of those four pitchers will be eligible for free agency at season’s end, assuming Díaz decides to opt out of the two years and $37 million remaining on his current contract. This could force the Mets to make some tough decisions in the offseason.
It is also worth noting that Kranick is set to become arbitration-eligible for the first time in his career. Keeping him would require the Mets to dedicate a spot on their 40-man roster all winter, as there is no 60-day injured list during the offseason.
However, Kranick can be placed back on the 60-day IL as soon as camp opens next spring, which would free up a spot on the 40-man roster while he recovers. If tendered a contract, the right-hander can be cost-controlled through the 2029 season.