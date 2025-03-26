New York Mets reliever Paul Blackburn to start season on IL
The New York Mets will begin their 2025 season on Thursday without pitcher Paul Blackburn. On Wednesday afternoon, David Stearns announced that Blackburn was dealing with inflammation in his right knee and will be placed on the 15-day IL.
Stearns told the media that Blackburn finished his most recent outing "in good shape" with "no problems" but reported knee soreness that "persisted the following day." The righty hurler was given an injection to calm the swelling, but Stearns asserted that they do not view the injury as serious.
While Stearns reported that Blackburn won't throw for at least 7-10 days, he expects this rest will be enough to see him return to the bullpen "at some point in April."
In a corresponding move, Stearns confirmed that pitchers Max Kranick and Huascar Brazobán will be in the Mets' bullpen to start the season. Blackburn, who has made only four appearances out of the bullpen in his eight-year career, was expected to move there after Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning earned roles in the starting rotation. In placing Blackburn on the IL, the Mets will be able to carry both Kranick and Brazobán and preserve the option of adding Blackburn to the rotation or bullpen once healthy.
Blackburn started five games for New York in 2024 after being acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline. The righty went 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in his 24.1 innings pitched. His move to the IL appears to be more of a roster maneuver than a serious injury, which would be good news considering the existing injuries across the Mets' pitching staff.