New York Mets finalize last two starting rotation spots
The New York Mets' rotation to kick off the season is now set.
Joining Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, and David Peterson will be Griffin Canning and Tylor Megill.
Holmes will start Opening Day in Houston. From there, Megill will start game two on Friday, and Canning is expected to start game three on Saturday as long as he comes out healthy in Sunday's spring training appearance.
That means Paul Blackburn begin the season out of the bullpen. The Mets still have Sean Manaea expected back by late April, so they will have to make a decision then whether Blackburn stays or goes. When Manaea returns, New York may be going to a six-man rotation.
Both Canning and Megill earned these last two spots with strong showings in spring training. Canning, who the Mets signed to a one-year deal for $4.25 million, tossed 10 innings, giving up just one run to go with 16 strikeouts. He will get one more start on Sunday and assuming he comes out of it healthy, he will get the series finale against the Astros.
Megill was not quite as impressive as Canning, but still showed enough to be part of this rotation, at least until Manaea returns. The 29-year-old righty tossed 17 innings this spring with a 4.24 ERA and 18 strikeouts.
Megill has been down this path before, as he's made the team's rotation in previous years due to injuries to fellow starters. Consistency will be the key to Megill sticking on this roster past the first month of the season.
With Dedniel Núñez being optioned, the Mets' last spot on the pitching staff is down to Max Kranick and Huascar Brázoban. Blackburn will likely be the long man out of the bullpen. As he comes off his offseason spinal fluid leak surgery, it was going to be an uphill battle for him to crack this rotation, even with the injuries to Manaea and Frankie Montas.