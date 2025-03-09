New York Mets reveal Kodai Senga's next step in pitching progression
The New York Mets are going to need Kodai Senga to perform like he did in 2023 if they have a hope of returning to the NLCS.
While this was most likely the case before spring training, it certainly has become so after starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas went down with relatively severe injuries. Of course, last year it was Senga who had his season essentially scrapped because of a shoulder and then a calf ailment.
Now Senga is back to a clean bill of health for 2025. However, fans will have to wait a bit longer than initially expected to see him make his next spring training game outing, as per a March 8 report from SNY's Phillip Martinez.
"The Mets ace has made just one start this spring but it looks like it'll be a little longer before we see Senga on the mound for an actual game again," Martinez wrote.
"Mendoza confirmed that Clay Holmes will pitch in Sunday's game but Senga will pitch in the backfield. Both pitchers are on the same schedule, and when Senga made his lone spring start (March 3), Holmes was pitching in the backfield. This way, both hurlers can get in their reps."
Martinez then added, "In that aforementioned spring start, Senga threw two scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out two batters. He threw 31 pitches, 20 for strikes."
In other words, just because Senga isn't performing during Sunday's game doesn't mean he isn't getting work in. All indications are that Senga will be all set to start the Mets' Opening Day game against the Houston Astros on March 27.