New York Mets Reveal When Trade Deadline Acquisition Will Rejoin Rotation
Everything is on track for one of the New York Mets’ trade deadline acquisitions to return from the 15-day injured list as soon as he is eligible next week.
On Wednesday afternoon, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that right-handed starter Paul Blackburn is scheduled to rejoin the big league rotation during the upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays, which begins on Sept. 9. Mendoza did not specify which game Blackburn would start.
Only 11 days after taking a 100.3 mph line drive off his pitching hand in San Diego, Blackburn returned to the mound Tuesday night for his first rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse. He threw 75 pitches, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.1 innings against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
Despite facing a minor league team, Blackburn’s competition was formidable, with two-thirds of the opposing hitters boasting major league experience. The RailRiders’ lineup featured veteran third baseman Jon Berti, Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez, first baseman Ben Rice, and shortstop Oswald Peraza in the top four spots. Former Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell and rookie catcher Carlos Narváez were also in the order.
Blackburn handled the top of the lineup effectively, retiring Berti, Domínguez, and Peraza twice each, striking out all three at least once during their first two times through the order. Only Rice managed a hit, a fourth-inning single, in his first two trips. In the sixth inning, Blackburn allowed a leadoff double, followed by a pair of one-out singles from Berti and Domínguez that brought home the runner from second. He was pulled in the seventh after reaching his pitch limit, having already recorded the first two outs.
The 30-year-old former All-Star joined the Mets in a trade that sent pitching prospect Kade Morris to the Oakland Athletics on July 30. Since his arrival, he has surrendered 16 runs (14 earned) on 31 hits, allowing four home runs while striking out 21 and walking seven over 24.1 innings in five starts. He has delivered three quality starts, holding the Angels, Rockies, and Marlins to one run over six innings each. However, he was rocked for six runs by his former A’s teammates on Aug. 13 and allowed five runs on 10 hits over 2.1 innings against the Padres before exiting with a bone bruise. His season ERA stands at 4.66, with a 1.29 WHIP across 75.1 innings and 14 starts split between Oakland and New York.
The Mets are counting on Blackburn to stabilize the back end of their rotation after losing Christian Scott and Kodai Senga to injuries. Their current rotation includes Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, José Quintana, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill, who has held down the fifth spot in Blackburn’s absence. If they reach the postseason, New York could even consider Blackburn for a long relief role in October, depending on what they decide to do with Senga, who is reportedly open to making a late-season return in the bullpen.