New York Mets Revealed Francisco Lindor's Status Before Rainout
Despite having their final two games postponed in Atlanta due to inclement weather, the New York Mets will finally be getting their MVP back in their starting lineup once they play on Friday.
After missing the last eight games for the Mets with a back injury, Francisco Lindor was penciled into the leadoff spot on Wednesday.
Lindor last appeared in a game for the Mets on September 15 against the Philadelphia Phillies before he was pulled after one inning after he was seen running gingerly when he laced a leadoff single and then played the field in the bottom half.
There was speculation that Lindor would return to the lineup for the Mets' second game of their pivotal series against the Braves when he was seen on deck late in Tuesday night's series opener with two outs in the ninth inning. He did not, however, get a chance to pinch-hit in the game as Mark Vientos flew out to end a 5-1 loss for New York.
Due to Hurricane Helene, Lindor's return to the Mets starting lineup won't take place until Friday in Milwaukee when New York begins a three-game series with the Brewers. This could benefit the star shortstop since he will be receiving two extra days to prepare to return to game action for the first time in two weeks.
The Mets are trying to secure a postseason berth with five games left to play, but it won't be easy. While they currently hold the tiebreaker over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second Wild Card spot, the Braves are just one game behind both clubs.
New York will likely have to travel back to Atlanta on Monday, which was supposed to be an off-day between the regular series finale and Game 1 of the Wild Card series, to face the Braves in a doubleheader.
The Mets (87-70) do not have an easy task in front of them, but the good news is they will have Lindor back for the final push for a playoff spot.