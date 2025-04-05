New York Mets rising star projected for personal home run record
The New York Mets have never had three players hit at least 30 home runs in a regular season. This seems poised to change in 2025. In fact, there's a scenario where they have five players reach this 30 home run mark, if all five players stay healthy.
If Juan Soto and Pete Alonso don't get hurt, it seems all but guaranteed they'll eclipse the 30 home run mark. Francisco Lindor is likely to surpass that number as well. And since both Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos each hit at least 23 bombs in the 2024 campaign (Vientos hit 27 and Nimmo hit 23), there's a chance they also reach 30.
Few would have predicted this for Vientos one year ago. However, he's one firmly on the radar as an offensive threat. And if he can overcome his slow start to this season, a new personal home run record could be in store for Vientos.
This is what Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter had in mind when he called Vientos one of '10 MLB Players Primed For Their First 30-Homer Season in 2025' in an April 4 article.
"Mark Vientos and Brett Baty both failed to claim the everyday third base job during the 2023 season... However, when those two both failed to produce, he got another shot in late April. He seized the opportunity this time around by hitting .266/.322/.516 for a 134 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 27 home runs, and 71 RBI in 111 games," Reuter wrote.
"The 25-year-old capped off his breakout season by hitting .327/.362/.636 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 13 games in the playoffs. Thirty home runs should be well within reach after his 27 last year came in only 454 plate appearances."
Mets fans would love it if Vientos could add 30 home runs to what Soto, Alonso, and Lindor will offer the team this season.