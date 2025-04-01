Mets 'bold prediction' projects superstar power surge
The New York Mets experienced their first offensive outburst of the 2025 season on March 31 when they defeated the Miami Marlins by a score of 10-4.
This double-digit scoring production was in large part due to a grand slam that slugger Pete Alonso hit in the 5th inning, which gave the Mets a 6-1 cushion that proved to be enough for the victory.
This home run marked the 227th home run of Alonso's career and was a great start to the season that the Polar Bear is looking to produce this year.
In addition to Alonso's blast, the Mets hit three other home runs in their win against Miami, as Starling Marte, Luis Torrens, and Brandon Nimmo all smashed the first home runs of their respective seasons as well.
It's no secret that consistent power is a key factor to winning in modern-day MLB. And a March 27 article from The Athletic that listed 'One bold prediction for each MLB team' suggested that New York would receive a lot of power from four different players.
The article predicted that the Mets would have three players hit at least 30 home runs this season, and four players would hit at least 25.
On the surface, this doesn't seem like that bold of a prediction, given that three players on the Mets roster this season (Alonso, Juan Soto, and Francisco Lindor) had at least 30 home runs last year, while Mark Vientos hit 27 and Brandon Nimmo hit 23.
Read more: Juan Soto sends honest message about MLB torpedo bat craze
For what it's worth, the Mets have never had three players hit at least 30 home runs in a regular season, so the team doing so in 2025 would be a franchise record.
But perhaps the more important part of this prediction is that it would mean all these sluggers must remain healthy in order to reach this home run milestone. If that happens, this bold prediction seems likely to come true.