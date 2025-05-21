New York Mets' Ronny Mauricio shines in Triple-A game
While the New York Mets' big league roster is struggling to produce offensively, a familiar face in the minor leagues is starting to return to form.
Over a year removed from a torn ACL, infielder Ronny Mauricio looks healthy and sharp for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, going 3-5 with a home run and two RBI on Tuesday. The 24-year-old hasn't played in the big leagues since 2023, due to his knee injury that occurred in a Dominican winter league game in December of that year; Mauricio began a rehab assignment this month and was recently optioned to Triple-A after his reinstatement from the 10-day IL.
Since joining Syracuse, Mauricio is 5-for-9 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and a stolen base. In his last big league campaign in 2023, the young infielder slashed .248/.296/.347 in 101 at-bats, adding two home runs and seven stolen bases. Mauricio got the brunt of his action at second base, starting 21 games there, but also started five games at third base and two at shortstop; he's split time at second, third, and designated hitter in the minors.
Mauricio's name is commonly mentioned as one that could provide a boost to this struggling New York lineup. But in a presser last week, president of baseball operations David Stearns discussed the Mets' No. 9 prospect's rehab status and stressed the desire to be patient.
“He’s a player who has options," Stearns said. "So he’s going to stay in the minor leagues until we have a need.”
Stearns noted that Mauricio will continue to play all over the infield, getting reps at shortstop, second base, and third base. The utility man can also play the outfield, which is currently a more pressing need for the big league club. This versatility may ultimately prove to be the most important reason for his recall.
While the Mets intend to bring Maurcio along slowly, the lethargic big league lineup is making it difficult to leave a top prospect with his explosive potential in Triple-A.