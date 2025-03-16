New York Mets' Ronny Mauricio won't start season on time
New York Mets fans have not seen Ronny Mauricio play since 2023, and it will be a little longer before they get another look at the promising infielder.
Ahead of Sunday’s spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Mauricio would not appear in any spring games or start the season on time. He emphasized that this is not a setback for the infielder; instead, they are bringing him along slowly as he works his way back from multiple knee surgeries.
Mauricio, who turns 24 next month, flashed his potential during a brief MLB stint in 2023. In 26 games, he stole seven bases, hit two home runs, tripled once, and belted nine doubles, including one with an eye-popping exit velocity of 117.3 mph.
The versatile infield prospect was considered a candidate for the everyday third-base job in 2024 before he tore the ACL in his right knee while running the bases during a Dominican Winter League game in December 2023. While recovering, he suffered a setback and underwent arthroscopic surgery last August to remove scar tissue from the knee.
Mauricio enters 2025 as the Mets' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, whose rankings have consistently listed him among the top 10 since he signed as an international free agent in 2017. Over five seasons, he has played 520 minor-league games, with his best performance coming in Triple-A, where he posted a .292/.346/.506 line in 116 games before earning his first MLB call-up.
When he returns, the 6-foot-3 switch-hitter will likely compete for significant big-league playing time. As of now, either Luisangel Acuña or Brett Baty is expected to start the season as the Mets’ everyday second baseman.
Along with Mauricio, Acuña and Baty were initially considered candidates for the utility role left open by José Iglesias’ departure. But with Nick Madrigal out for the season due to a shoulder injury and Jeff McNeil (low-grade oblique strain) starting the regular season on the injured list, more opportunities have arisen.
Read More: Who will be the Mets' Opening Day 2B with Jeff McNeil out?
Given Mauricio’s extended absence, he will likely need to log some game action in Triple-A before rejoining the Mets. If more infield injuries occur before either Mauricio or McNeil is ready to return, the Mets have other depth options in the organization, including Donovan Walton, Jared Young, Luis De Los Santos, and versatile No. 2 prospect Jett Williams.