Who will be the Mets' Opening Day 2B with Jeff McNeil out?

The New York Mets lost Jeff McNeil to an oblique strain that will cost him 3-4 weeks. Who will the team turn to as their Opening Day second baseman?

Mike Phillips

Feb 23, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Luisangel Acuna (2) fields a ground ball during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The New York Mets saw their Opening Day lineup take another hit as second baseman Jeff McNeil is now out with a low-grade oblique strain. The injury will likely cost McNeil 3-4 weeks of time, which will not be enough time for him to ramp up with Opening Day just two weeks away.

The timing of the injury was poor for McNeil, who missed the stretch run of the 2024 season due to a wrist fracture suffered on a hit by pitch before returning as a role player in the National League Championship Series. The positive for McNeil now, however, is that if he doesn't suffer a setback that he shouldn't miss too many regular season games.

The more pressing question for the Mets now is how they will fill second base on March 27th when they take on the Houston Astros. With utility man Nick Madrigal out for the year after dislocating his shoulder, there had been a competition for the final bench spot between prospects Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña. McNeil's injury opens the door for both to make the team.

Baty has been one of the team's best hitters this spring, batting .370 with two home runs and 5 RBI in 27 at-bats. Acuña has been a bit slower out of the gate, hitting .231 (6-for-26) with a double, but he does have big league experience after filling in for Francisco Lindor in the final weeks of the regular season.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that those two, along with non-roster invitees Donovan Walton and Luis De Los Santos, are in the running to fill McNeil's roster spot. With how short term the injury is projected to be and the strong options the Mets have internally, it doesn't appear that an external addition is necessary in the eyes of the team.

Keeping Baty and Acuna would make the most sense for the Mets since they want to evaluate how they fare against big-league pitching, which could help either cement their place as contributors or build trade value. Acuna would also give the Mets a backup shortstop on the roster, which would help if Lindor needs a day off.

Neither Walton (5-for-25, 1 HR, 5 RBI) or De Los Santos (3-for-20, 2 RBI) has had a strong spring at the plate, and the fact that both aren't on the 40-man roster works against them. The Mets already have to clear one 40-man spot to add a backup catcher while Francisco Alvarez is sidelined, so it may be a tough sell for either of the other options unless they really heat up at the plate in the next week or so.

