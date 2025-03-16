This Mets roster decision looms large before 2025 season
So long as the New York Mets' top hitters stay healthy, they'll have one of the best lineups in all of Major League Baseball during the 2025 season.
But injuries have already marred the team's starting rotation. Both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas will be missing the start of the regular season due to relatively severe injuries that would seem to have a high risk of re-injury.
While the Mets prioritized adding depth to their rotation this offseason, there are still some question marks regarding who will be starting once the 2025 season begins. And Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter alluded to this in a March 14 article that was titled 'Every MLB Team's Biggest Roster Decision This Spring Training'.
"New York Mets: What does the starting rotation look like on Opening Day?' Reuter wrote. He then added, "With Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) both headed for the injured list, an already questionable Mets rotation will be put to the test early. Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Clay Holmes will fill three of the spots on the staff, leaving Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn battling for two starting jobs.
"Megill is the only one with a minor league option remaining, but it is also very possible the club carries all three guys to start the year."
There are even question marks among these sure-fire starters, as it's unclear whether Kodai Senga can reclaim his 2023 form after wheat was essentially a lost 2024 regular season because of injury. And while Clay Holmes has impressed enough to be named Opening Day starter, him being a reliever for almost his entire MLB career raises questions about how he'll fare in the rotation throughout an entire season.
Time will tell whether New York's rotation can keep up with its elite lineup this year.