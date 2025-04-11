New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil set to begin rehab assignment
The New York Mets could be getting a key piece of their infield back from the injured list soon enough in 2022 batting champion Jeff McNeil.
McNeil began a rehab assignment for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets on Friday night, batting leadoff and one spot ahead of rehabbing catcher Francisco Alvarez.
McNeil, who has been sidelined with an oblique injury since spring training, started to ramp up his baseball activities last weekend. The expectation was that McNeil would go through several rounds of live BP before being deemed ready to begin his rehab assignment.
It's unknown how long McNeil will need on his rehab assignment before rejoining the Mets' major league club that is in desperate need of production out of the second base position. Brett Baty has struggled immensely at the plate going 3-for-27 for a .111 batting average and .259 OPS in 10 games. Luisangel Acuña is just 3-for-15 (.158 average) and .449 OPS in 10 games. Neither player has homered and one will likely be sent down to the minors when McNeil returns.
McNeil had a bounce-back second half for the Mets last season before fracturing his right wrist on a hit by pitch last September. The 33-year-old did make it back in the NLCS, but never regained the form we saw following the All-Star break, where he slashed .289/.376/.547 with a .923 OPS in 41 games.
McNeil was said to be a man on a mission in the offseason working to recapture the success he endured in the second half of last year. He is also looking to get back to his previous form as a two-time All-Star and one-time batting champ.
The Mets will be hoping for even a glimpse of the player they have grown accustomed to seeing swing the bat over the years after the struggles they have received out of the second base spot up until this date.