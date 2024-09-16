Inside The Mets

New York Mets Sending Superstar Francisco Lindor For MRI

After lasting just one inning in his return to the lineup on Sunday, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will undergo an MRI on his back.

Sep 11, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are sending their star shortstop for an MRI.

Francisco Lindor made his return to the Mets' lineup on Sunday in their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing his first game of the season on Saturday with lower back soreness.

But after recording a leadoff single to start the game, Lindor was seen running gingerly to first base. Although he was able to remain in the game to play defense in the bottom half, he had to be taken out of action ahead of the second inning.

The Mets then revealed that Lindor left the game with back discomfort.

With the Mets beginning their final home stand of the regular season on Monday, the MVP candidate will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his back issue.

"We're gonna do some images and see if there's anything concerning in there," Lindor told reporters after the game. "If not, then we continue to try and get better. The goal is to be available as many times as I can in these last [13] games that we have left. And that's pretty much it."

Lindor said his back did not feel right after picking up his leadoff hit, which saw him run slowly out of the box.

"I just felt like my back got a little weak as I took a couple steps forward," Lindor said. "Just didn't feel comfortable to continue to push it."

Lindor also revealed that his back has been bothering him for "a while," estimating that it has been about a week and a half to two weeks that he has been dealing with something.

Manager Carlos Mendoza suggested a potential scenario of sitting Lindor for the team's three-game series against the Washington Nationals, which begins on Monday. However, the skipper will wait to see how Lindor feels.

Depending on the imaging results, Lindor is hoping that he will only need a day or two. That being said, he acknowledged the possibility that it could take longer.

"If the images show something a little bit on the higher risk, then it's going to be valuable to take more than a couple days off," Lindor said, via Tim Healey of Newsday. "But if it's something that we think can be healed up pretty quick, maybe a day or two."

With just 13 games left to play, the Mets need their MVP candidate available and healthy as they push to clinch a Wild Card spot. The hope is that he can return after a game or two, but the team will know more once Lindor receives his MRI results.

