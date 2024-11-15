New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Named 2nd Team All-MLB
This New York Mets' superstar continues to get recognized for his impressive 2024 season.
Francisco Lindor was named to the All-MLB second-team on Thursday night. Lindor slashed .273/.344/.500 with a .844 OPS, 33 home runs, 91 RBI, 107 runs scored and 29 stolen bases. He also played Gold Glove caliber defense at the shortstop position.
Although Lindor is a candidate to win the NL MVP Award, he made second-team All-MLB given that fellow shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is also a finalist for the AL MVP trophy and was named to the first-team.
Witt had a remarkable season for the Kansas City Royals, hitting .332/.389/.588 with 32 homers and 109 RBIs.
In addition to being named a finalist for MVP, Lindor took home the fourth Silver Slugger Award of his career earlier in the week.
While a strong argument could be made for Lindor to take home the MVP Award in the NL, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion DH Shohei Ohtani put up a historic 50-50 campaign in 2024. For that, Ohtani will likely capture the honor for third time in his career.