New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Named 2nd Team All-MLB

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has another accolade under his belt after being named second team All-MLB.

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
This New York Mets' superstar continues to get recognized for his impressive 2024 season.

Francisco Lindor was named to the All-MLB second-team on Thursday night. Lindor slashed .273/.344/.500 with a .844 OPS, 33 home runs, 91 RBI, 107 runs scored and 29 stolen bases. He also played Gold Glove caliber defense at the shortstop position.

Although Lindor is a candidate to win the NL MVP Award, he made second-team All-MLB given that fellow shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is also a finalist for the AL MVP trophy and was named to the first-team.

Witt had a remarkable season for the Kansas City Royals, hitting .332/.389/.588 with 32 homers and 109 RBIs.

In addition to being named a finalist for MVP, Lindor took home the fourth Silver Slugger Award of his career earlier in the week.

While a strong argument could be made for Lindor to take home the MVP Award in the NL, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion DH Shohei Ohtani put up a historic 50-50 campaign in 2024. For that, Ohtani will likely capture the honor for third time in his career.

