New York Mets Showing Continued Interest in Alex Bregman
The first base options for the New York Mets have been flying off the board since Friday.
Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, Paul Goldschmidt signed with the New York Yankees, Carlos Santana went to the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
While bringing back franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso still appears to be a possibility, the Mets remain in on another free agent infielder.
According to Mike Mayer of MMO, the Mets have continued to show interest in third baseman Alex Bregman and Queens is a realistic landing spot for the 2024 Gold Glove winner.
The belief at the moment is that signing Bregman would not make the Mets out on retaining Alonso.
If the Mets were to add both Bregman and Alonso, Bregman could play third base and move Mark Vientos to DH. The Mets could also play Bregman at second base and keep Vientos at third. But third base is Bregman's best position and would upgrade the team's infield defense significantly.
If the Mets lose Alonso, Bregman would be more of a must and would certainly man third base with Vientos shifting over to first base to replace Alonso.
The Mets inked superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal on the eve of Winter Meetings in Dallas earlier in the month. However, they could still use another bat in the middle of their lineup to complement Soto, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo.
New York certainly has the financial means to sign both Alonso and Bregman, but giving out expensive long-term deals to a pair of 30-year-old infielders is a risk.
The Mets are also in need of more pitching help in the starting rotation and the bullpen. At this point it makes more sense to choose Alonso or Bregman and then allocate the rest of their offseason spending towards retaining lefty Sean Manaea or adding another frontline starter as well as bringing in bullpen help.