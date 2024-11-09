New York Mets Showing Interest in Star Free Agent Infielder
With the status of free agent Pete Alonso up in the air, the New York Mets are showing early interest in another star infielder with some pop.
While New York is one of several teams in the mix for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, another name that has come into the conversation for the Mets is Willy Adames, as reported by Mike Mayer of Metsmerized.
The seven-year MLB veteran has predominantly played shortstop, but is open to a position change in the right scenario.
Adames, 29, slashed .251/.331/.462 with career-highs in doubles (33), home runs (32), RBI (112), and stolen bases (21) with the Milwaukee Brewers last season.
Adames received a qualifying offer from the Brewers, which he is likely to decline as he is projected to receive a long-term deal in the range of $160 million over six seasons, as MLB Trade Rumors predicted.
The Mets currently have a barrage of questions throughout the infield except for shortstop, which is manned by Francisco Lindor. There are numerous possibilities to fill the puzzle. If Alonso departs for another team, the Mets could add a third baseman and move Mark Vientos to first base. Should Alonso return, the team could potentially look to bring in a second baseman.
The case where Alonso signs elsewhere is where Adames could come into the mix. Adames has only 77 innings of MLB experience at second base and hasn't played third base since he was in the minors in the Tampa Bay Rays system. Even if Alonso stays, Vientos could remain at third with Adames moving to second base.
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired Adames via trade while serving in the same role with the Brewers' organization in 2021.
Adames is a career .248 hitter with 150 home runs and 472 RBI in 880 MLB games with the Rays and Brewers.
Should the Mets sign Adames, he would have to switch positions to either second or third base given Lindor is a mainstay at short.