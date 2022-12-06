New York Mets Sign 2 Pitchers to Minor League Deals

They're continuing to build pitching depth.

On Monday, the Mets re-signed a pair of pitchers, Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley, to minor league deals, per MLB.com's transactions tracker.

Hunter threw 22.1 innings across 18 appearances for the Met this past season, posting a 2.42 ERA with 22 strikeouts.

The 36-year-old underwent back surgery in 2021, which caused him to contemplate retirement. However, he came back to the Mets in '22 and will be back again in 2023.

Hunter will compete for a spot in a Mets bullpen that currently has a significant amount of vacancies beyond Edwin Diaz and Drew Smith.

As for Reid-Foley, the Mets non-tendered him in November, but have now brought him back. The righty is coming off May Tommy John surgery, so it is unknown when he will be ready to pitch in live action.

Once he is fully healed, Reid-Foley could receive an opportunity as a long reliever in the Mets' bullpen, especially if Trevor Williams walks in free agency.

The Mets have their work cut out for them in filling out their bullpen with Williams, Trevor May, Seth Lugo and Adam Ottavino all being free agents.

For now, they continue to build out their pitching depth, which is evident regarding their latest two signings.

