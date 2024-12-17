New York Mets Sign Veteran Utility Man to Major League Deal
The New York Mets have added to their position player depth.
On Monday, the team announced that they have signed first baseman/outfielder Jared Young to a one-year, major league contract.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, it's a split deal for Young that has seven-figure upside.
Young, 29, has just 22 games of major league experience. All of these games came with the Chicago Cubs between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, where he appeared at first base and in the outfield.
The lefty bat spent a majority of the 2024 season playing overseas in South Korea.
Young also played a total of 74 games with the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate in Memphis last season as well. Young performed well in the minors last year, slashing .285/.411/.506 with a .917 OPS, 11 home runs and 35 RBI in 235 at-bats.
Young was a 15th round pick of the Chicago Cubs back in the 2017 MLB Draft. He has shown promise in Triple-A at the plate since being called up to that level back in 2021.
Although the Mets are in need of a first baseman with Pete Alonso currently a free agent, the likelihood is that Young will serve as a bench piece or depth in Triple-A this season if he sticks with New York.
It's possible that Young could play a utility man role in the majors for the Mets if the big-league roster is dealing with injuries in 2025.
But for now, Young is the latest depth move made by president of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets.