New York Mets slugger Ronny Mauricio to take major step in rehab

Former Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio is set to DH on Tuesday for the St. Lucie Mets.

Sep 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Ronny Mauricio (10) runs out a single against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
This former top prospect for the New York Mets is set to take a major step in his return to the playing field.

On Monday, MLB insider Hèctor Gómez reported that infielder Ronny Mauricio will make his first rehab start on Tuesday for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets as their designated hitter; manager
Carlos Mendoza confirmed the news on Mauricio before New York's game against the Minnesota Twins. The 24-year-old is taking his first significant step in his rehab after suffering a torn ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League during the 2023 offseason.

Mauricio made an immediate impact at the major league when New York called him up during the last month of the 2023 season. He laced a double with a 117.3 MPH exit velocity in his first big league at-bat against the Seattle Mariners on September 1; just over a week later, he slugged his first career home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks that traveled an impressive 440 feet.

In 26 games in 2023, Mauricio slashed .248/.296/.347 with two home runs, nine RBI, and seven stolen bases.

Shortly after the 2023 season ended, Mets management reportedly urged Mauricio not to play in the Dominican Winter League, but the infielder played anyway; it was later revealed that Mauricio was in such dire financial straits that playing was his only option. He ultimately tore his ACL while playing for the Tigres de Licey on December 12, which required surgery and forced him to miss the entire 2024 season.

The Mets are now hoping that this encouraging news of Mauricio's rehab can be his first step in his path to returning to the major leagues. A potential return to the big league level for Mauricio would be a major boost for the Amazins' in multiple facets, as his power, speed, and defensive versatility across the infield (being capable of playing second base, third base, and shortstop) are all game-changers.

