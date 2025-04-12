How New York Mets' Jeff McNeil performed in rehab debut; What's next?

Rehab updates for the Mets:



🔷 Francisco Alvarez & Jeff McNeil will play Sunday for St. Lucie

🔷 Alvarez will return to Citi Field Monday and play in Syracuse Tuesday

🔷 McNeil will play one more game in St. Lucie, then go to Syracuse

🔷 Paul Blackburn threw live BP in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/TtFC3vx4ut