New York Mets' Slugger Suffers Concerning Injury
Everything has been going right for the red-hot New York Mets, who have now won eight games in a row after Mark Vientos launched a walk-off two-run home run in extra innings on Friday night.
However, there is now a reason to be concerned due to the status of the versatile Jeff McNeil, who is headed for testing as a result of what the Mets are calling a right wrist contusion.
McNeil left Friday's 6-4 win early after getting plunked on the wrist by an off-speed pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Although he was able to initially remain in the game, turning a key double play in the top of the sixth, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that McNeil's wrist swelled up on him, which forced the Mets to remove the 32-year-old from the contest.
For now, the Mets are calling McNeil's right wrist contusion day-to-day, but they will know more once his test results come back on Saturday.
McNeil has endured a resurgent second-half for the Mets, hitting .289 with seven homers in 41 games since the All-Star break. He went through immense struggles in the first-half of the season, which put his starting job in question.
Should McNeil have to miss time, Jose Iglesias would likely take his place at second base. Iglesias stepped in and provided another spark on Friday with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Iglesias is an impressive 10-for-20 with 11 RBIs with two outs and a runner in scoring position this year.