New York Mets Stage Another Late-Inning Comeback to Stun Phillies
The New York Mets were dominated by Zack Wheeler for seven innings in Game 1 of their NLDS showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies.
But when Phillies manager Rob Thompson went to his bullpen to start the eighth inning, the tide turned in the Mets' favor.
The Mets had just one hit after Wheeler shut them down for seven on 111 pitches. However, in the top of the eighth, New York strung together five runs on five hits against three different Phillies' relievers.
Third baseman Mark Vientos' RBI single tied things up at one before Brandon Nimmo gave the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish with an opposite field run scoring single of his own.
This was the third time in the last six games that the Mets came back to win a game after trailing in the eighth inning or later.
The Mets ultimately went on to win 6-2 and snag a key Game 1 victory on the road, where the Phillies received a gem from their ace.
Despite allowing a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber to start the game, Kodai Senga gave the Mets two solid innings of work in what was just his second outing of 2024. Lefty David Peterson tossed three scoreless innings in long relief and Reed Garrett followed that up with two shutout innings. Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek took care of business in the eighth and ninth, allowing manager Carlos Mendoza to stay away from using closer Edwin Diaz.
In a best-of-five series, the Mets now hold the upper-hand by taking Game 1. They will try to go up 2-0 on the Phillies on Sunday with right-hander Luis Severino on the mound. The Mets are two wins away from advancing from the NLCS for the first time since 2015.