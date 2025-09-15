New York Mets star nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
Since joining the New York Mets in 2021, shortstop Francisco Lindor has been the face of the franchise in more ways than one.
For the third straight year, Lindor has been named the Mets’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which annually recognizes the major league player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions both on and off the field. Last year’s award went to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.
Lindor’s community activism includes giving back to and hosting events at his former school, Montverde Academy; assisting in hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico with his wife, Katia; and visiting local schools in Queens.
Since 2020, he has donated more than $1 million to help fund and develop Lindor Hall, a two-story middle school building featuring state-of-the-art science and technology labs. He also established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund to help students attend Montverde Academy who otherwise would not have the financial means.
In 2022, after Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico, Lindor and his wife partnered with Team Rubicon, donating $50,000 to support emergency response efforts. He also began a new back-to-school tradition in 2023, personally distributing backpacks and school supplies to middle school students at the Tommie Agee School in East Elmhurst—an initiative that has since expanded to other schools in the Queens area.
Lindor, 31, is widely considered the Mets’ unofficial captain due to his leadership and consistent effort both on and off the field. Through 148 games this season, the five-time All-Star has slashed .263/.337/.448 (.785 OPS) with 26 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.
For Lindor, being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award carries extra meaning due to his shared Puerto Rican heritage with Clemente. The Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder died in a plane crash in December 1972 while delivering earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua.
The concept of honoring major leaguers for their philanthropic work began in 1971 with the creation of the Commissioner's Award. It was renamed the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973 to honor Clemente’s legacy and is considered MLB’s top humanitarian honor.
Fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award and read about all of the nominees’ off-field efforts at this link through the end of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 28. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by a blue-ribbon panel and will be announced during the World Series.