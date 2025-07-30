Inside The Mets

New York Mets star Juan Soto leaves game in injury scare

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto left Tuesday night's game early after fouling a ball off of the top of his foot.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks back to the dugout after striking out during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

All of Mets nation is holding their breath.

New York Mets superstar right fielder Juan Soto left Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres after fouling a ball off of his foot.

Soto was in considerable pain and was checked on by a team trainer and manager Carlos Mendoza. Despite being clearly hobbled, he was able to eventually finish out his at-bat, which saw him groundout to end the inning. But Soto did not come back out to play the field and was replaced by Tyrone Taylor in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Mets are currently calling it a foot contusion for Soto. The expectation is that Soto will be sent for X-Rays and further testing in order to receive full clarity on the injury.

Soto has played in 107 of 108 games this season. The hope is that he will not have to miss time after suffering this injury.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates on Soto's status.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News