New York Mets star Juan Soto leaves game in injury scare
All of Mets nation is holding their breath.
New York Mets superstar right fielder Juan Soto left Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres after fouling a ball off of his foot.
Soto was in considerable pain and was checked on by a team trainer and manager Carlos Mendoza. Despite being clearly hobbled, he was able to eventually finish out his at-bat, which saw him groundout to end the inning. But Soto did not come back out to play the field and was replaced by Tyrone Taylor in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Mets are currently calling it a foot contusion for Soto. The expectation is that Soto will be sent for X-Rays and further testing in order to receive full clarity on the injury.
Soto has played in 107 of 108 games this season. The hope is that he will not have to miss time after suffering this injury.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates on Soto's status.