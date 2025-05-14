New York Mets starting pitchers make MLB history in Tuesday's win
The New York Mets control first place of the NL East and are tied for the best record in baseball largely because of their stellar, overachieving starting rotation. From top to bottom, the unit has consistently delivered and shows no signs of slowing down.
In Tuesday night's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets' starting rotation made MLB history, becoming the first team with five different players posting a sub-3.15 ERA with 40-plus strikeouts through eight starts.
Senga was on the bump for the record-breaking start, producing seven strikeouts through 5.2 innings and lowering his ERA to an NL-best 1.22 for the season. Senga has bounced back from an injury-riddled 2024 season and is off to a 4-2 record in his first eight starts of 2025.
While the righty hurler looks better than ever, both in his health and effectiveness, he still doesn't feel like he's fully back to normal. When talking to SNY's Hannah Keyser, Senga said he doesn't feel like his mechanics are totally back to where they were before his injuries. Keyser affirmed that Senga feels healthy, but said that he hasn't felt like he's completely in control. "What's coming out of my hand is not what I'm imagining it to be," he said.
Even still, Senga has been the best starter for a Mets rotation that has surprised the league. A major reason for their unexpected start has been the elite play of off-season signings Griffin Canning and Clay Holmes. Canning joined New York in December on a one-year, $4.25 million deal that has turned out to be a bargain for the club. In his last season with the Los Angeles Angels, Canning posted a 5.19 ERA and only managed six wins to 13 losses; so far with the Mets, he has a 2.36 ERA with five wins and just one loss.
Holmes signed with the Mets on a more lucrative three-year, $38-million contract, but is proving to be worth every penny. The 32-year-old spent his last few years with the Yankees serving as an All-Star reliever and closer, but has made a seamless transition into becoming a starting pitcher in Queens. In his eight starts, Holmes is 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 44 strikeouts.
Long-time Mets David Peterson and Tylor Megill round out New York's rotation, and each has produced some of their best, most consistent pitching of their careers. Peterson has a 3.05 ERA with 43 strikeouts, and Megill has a 3.10 ERA with a team-high 52 strikeouts.
With the tremendous play throughout the rotation, the Mets will have a difficult decision to make once Frankie Montas (lat) and Sean Manaea (oblique) are ready to return. The sudden abundance of capable arms creates a great problem for the ball club and will be interesting to monitor as Montas and Manaea continue to ramp up in their rehab.