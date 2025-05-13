How Kodai Senga has returned to form for the Mets
Kodai Senga endured a difficult 2024 season for the New York Mets.
After Senga was sidelined for the first three months of the 2024 season due to a shoulder strain, he finally made his debut on July 26, 2024 against the Atlanta Braves; the 2023 NL All-Star pitched 5.1 innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts before injuring his calf in the sixth inning, which sent him back to the injured list. Then came triceps inflammation during a rehab start in late September amid Senga's attempt to rejoin the Mets' rotation for their postseason push.
Senga ultimately managed to make the postseason roster, and was tabbed to start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Unfortunately, a home run to Kyle Schwarber (the first batter Senga faced since July) set the tone for a rough playoff performance; he logged a 12.60 ERA in three games (two starts), with seven walks against just four strikeouts.
An avalanche of questions followed. Was Senga rushed back? Why would the Mets throw him into the fire again, given his injury-riddled season? Why Senga?
Fast-forward to 2025, and the narrative around the third-year Mets pitcher has completely flipped.
With a 1.16 ERA through seven starts in 2025, Senga has delivered and silenced many of the preseason doubts. He's struck out 35 batters in seven starts, with three quality starts; the righty also has a 1.16 WHIP in 38.2 innings, and opposing batters are only hitting .209 against him.
Before his last start in Arizona against the Diamondbacks, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza praised for his efforts thus far in 2025.
"We see a guy who is able to make adjustments from outing to outing, from inning to inning, at-bat to at-bat," Mendoza said. "He's got weapons. But I think it starts with his ability to make adjustments on the fly."
And Senga's resurgence has been much needed, given the absence of both Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas in the Mets' rotation.
While the walks have been somewhat of an issue in his last two starts, both against the Diamondbacks, he's kept the Mets in nearly every start this season. In a combined 10 innings against Arizona, Senga walked eight batters; however, he allowed just one run while striking out 10.
Yet, what has been most pivotal for the Mets, and where Senga has delivered, is his durability and stamina. Through seven starts in 2025, he has pitched at least five innings in all but one (May 1 vs. ARI).
In a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries to begin 2025, the healthy Mets pitchers, including Senga, have not only filled the void but have thrived in doing so. With a 2.85 team ERA thus far (the best in MLB), the Mets' pitching has been the backbone of a solid start in 2025.
Kodai Senga's next start for the Mets will be tonight at Citi Field, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 7:10 ET.