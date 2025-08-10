New York Mets’ struggles deepen with seventh straight loss
Another crushing loss, another heartbreaking finish — the Mets are sinking deeper into a season-long slump.
The New York Mets looked poised to finally snap their six-game skid, but instead suffered a gut-wrenching loss as the Milwaukee Brewers walked them off in the ninth inning, handing New York its seventh straight defeat.
The game began with a spark of hope as the Mets’ offense — which had been quiet for weeks — finally showed some life in the very first inning. After Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch, he quickly swiped second base, setting the stage for Juan Soto to drive him in. Soto wasn’t done there; he stole second himself before later crossing the plate on a Jeff McNeil RBI single, giving the Mets an early burst of momentum.
The bottom of the order came through with timely contributions as Brett Baty and Cedric Mullins each hit home runs, helping the Mets build a 5–0 lead. It was the balanced offensive output the team has been desperately seeking. But despite the strong start, the lead wouldn’t hold.
Sean Manaea was solid through the first three innings but unraveled in the fourth as the Brewers forced long at-bats and pushed across three runs. He returned for the fifth inning but was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk. Manaea’s final line: four innings pitched, four earned runs, six hits allowed, two walks, and five strikeouts — another short outing in a season full of them.
New York has now gone 53 consecutive games without two different starting pitchers recording at least one start of six or more innings — an ongoing issue that has placed serious strain on the bullpen.
With starters consistently failing to go deep into games, the bullpen has been heavily taxed in recent weeks. That wear showed late as Ryan Helsley, pitching for the second straight day, gave up the game-tying run in the eighth.
Then, in the ninth, Edwin Díaz, tasked with sending the game to extras, left a pitch over the plate that Isaac Collins crushed for a walk-off homer.
The Mets have now dropped 11 of their last 12 contests, a brutal stretch that has seen things spiral out of control. What started as a promising afternoon ended in heartbreak, underscoring just how deep the team’s struggles have become.
Adding to the Mets’ frustration, the Philadelphia Phillies also won today, beating the Texas Rangers and extending their lead over New York to 5.5 games in the NL East.
Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds claimed a victory as well and are now just 1.5 games behind the Mets for the final wild card spot.
The Mets face a tough battle ahead to climb back into playoff contention. With their division slipping away and wild card rivals closing in, every game becomes more critical. After an off day tomorrow, the Mets return home to start a crucial series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday — a stretch that could define their season.