New York Mets' Superstar Joins Elite Company With Major Career Milestone
New York Mets Francisco Lindor added another milestone to his impressive résumé during Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.
The 30-year-old switch-hitter led off the bottom of the third inning by smacking an 85 mph breaking ball from Baltimore Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin into the Mets’ bullpen in right-center, securing his 25th home run of the season.
With that swing, he clinched his second consecutive season with at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases—the third time in his 10-year major league career, the first of which came with Cleveland in 2018.
Just how rare is it for a shortstop to achieve three 25/25 seasons? According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, Lindor is the first qualified shortstop in MLB history to do so.
As of now, Lindor stands alone, though Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is on pace to eventually join him, having recently secured his second career 25/25 season at age 24.
However, that is not the only elite statistical club Lindor joined with Wednesday's home run. As reported by Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, he is one of only six players in league history to record three seasons of at least 25 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 30 doubles.
Everyone on that list appeared in multiple All-Star games, and half of those names played with the Mets at some point in their careers (Lindor, Abreu, and Beltrán).
Having played in all 127 games this season, Lindor remains a key driving force behind the Mets’ postseason push. Sporting a .266/.339/.477 slash line with 35 games left, the four-time All-Star is making a strong case as an under-the-radar MVP candidate.