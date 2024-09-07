Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Superstar Makes Franchise History

This New York Mets' star added another accolade to an already phenomenal season.

Logan VanDine

Sep 6, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) forces out Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) and second and throws to first to complete a double play on a ball hit by Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
This New York Mets' superstar made franchise history on Friday in what has already been a fantastic season for him.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor extended his on-base streak to 34 games in the Mets' series-opening win over the Cincinnati Reds. This tied him for the longest single-season on-base streak by a Met in franchise history. Lindor joins his teammate, first baseman Pete Alonso, who also set that mark in 2019 during his rookie season.

At the same time, Lindor also extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games when he notched a single in the first inning off Reds pitcher Fernando Cruz before coming around to score on the first of two home runs by third baseman Mark Vientos.

Lindor continues to make a case for the MVP in the National League as he is batting .273 on the year with a .840 OPS, 30 home runs and 84 RBIs, as well as 26 stolen bases. Lindor's 30 home runs have him tied for fifth in the NL and he has played Gold Glove caliber defense at shortstop. He has also not missed a game yet for the Mets, appearing in all 141 contests in 2024.

Lindor has been a key factor during New York's season-high eight game winning streak. In this stretch, the 30-year-old has gone 11-for-33 (.333) with two home runs and six RBIs.

Lindor and the Mets, who remain tied with the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the NL, will look to win nine straight games for the first time since 2018 when they continue their series against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Logan VanDine

LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

