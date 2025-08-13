New York Mets superstar predicted to opt out of contract
While much of the New York Mets' discussion regarding free agents this upcoming offseason is centered on Pete Alonso, he isn't the only superstar who could opt out of his current deal.
All-Star closer Edwin Diaz can opt out of two years and $38 million remaining on his deal after the 2025 campaign comes to a close. There's no doubt that losing Diaz would be a major blow, as he has been one of baseball's best closers for the past decade.
And the Mets' bullpen would be in a brutal place right now if not for his extremely solid 1.60 ERA, 23 saves, and 67 strikeouts in 45 games this season.
Edwin Diaz Predicted to Opt Out
Diaz's decision to opt out isn't as obvious as Alonso's, given that $38 million for two years is still a lot of money for a closer. However, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports conveyed why he believes this is the decision Diaz will make in an August 13 article.
"It has already been three years since Díaz signed his reliever record five-year, $102 million contract. That came after his historic 2022 season in which he struck out more than half the batters he faced. Díaz has not repeated that season, though of course it was unrealistic to expect that guy forever. That was a one-of-a-kind season unlikely to be replicated by anyone," Axisa wrote.
"Teams are loathe to pay relievers big money these days. Even the best relievers can be unpredictable... but Díaz has been very good for a very long time. He's one of the few relievers worth a big-money contract. Thriving in New York after early adversity with the Mets is another feather in his cap. That's not easy," he added.
Axisa later wrote, "These are Steve Cohen's Mets. They can afford any contract, including a big-money deal for a reliever, and it's not like the club is flush with high-end relievers. Deadline additions Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers are rentals. Díaz and his agent know that. The Mets will have enough work to do to build out their bullpen this offseason. Losing Díaz on top of that would be tough."
As for what Diaz will ultimately do, Axisa predicted, "Díaz leverages his opt out into an extension without ever actually hitting the open market. Remember, he signed his current deal during the five-day exclusive negotiating period without becoming a free agent, which is extremely rare for a top free agent.
"Díaz's current contract includes a $17.25 million club option for 2028. An extension could guarantee that, then add another club option for 2029. That would pay him $55.25 million from 2026-28 plus whatever the buyout of that 2029 option is. Hypothetically speaking, of course."
While the thought of Diaz opting out isn't what Mets fans want to imagine, Axisa's ultimate prediction that he'll remain with New York can hopefully quell concerns.