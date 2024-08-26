New York Mets' Superstar Wins NL Player Of The Week
As the New York Mets are making their push to the postseason, they will need their stars in their lineup to step up.
One of them did over the course of this past week against the Orioles and Padres and he has been rewarded for it.
On Monday, it was announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor was named the NL Player of the Week for his performance from August 19-25. In a span of seven games, Lindor had a slash line of .345/.387/.793 with three home runs, four doubles, six runs scored and a stolen base.
The highlight of Lindor's week occurred on Saturday when he hit two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, and drove in five runs in the Mets' 7-1 win out in San Diego.
August in general has been a great month for Lindor. He has the most hits of any player in the National League (33), is fourth in batting average (.333), seventh in slugging percentage (.576), and eighth in on-base percentage (.377) and .OPS (.953).
In 36 games since the All-Star break, the 30-year-old has put himself in the MVP conversation and probably would have a great chance of winning it if not for the historic year Shohei Ohtani is having. Over this span, Lindor has a slash line of .307/.365/.569 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs.
After a rough start to the season, Lindor has found a way to turn it around and become one of the key pieces for a team that is trying to catch the Atlanta Braves for the third National League Wild Card spot.