New York Mets to call up righty reliever Rico Garcia

Rico Garcia last pitched in the major leagues in 2023.

Jul 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Rico Garcia (52) looks on after pitching against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
In what has been a common theme for the New York Mets over the last several weeks, the team is making another change to their bullpen.

It was reported late Wednesday night by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that the Mets are calling up right-handed reliever Rico Garcia from Triple-A Syracuse. Garcia, who signed a minor league deal with New York during the offseason, last appeared in the major leagues in 2023 with the Washington Nationals and the Athletics.

Garcia struggled during the 2023 season with both teams he pitched for. The 31-year-old began the 2023 campaign with the A's after the team signed him to a minor league deal on November 11, 2022. The righty appeared in just seven games for the Athletics, pitching to an 8.31 ERA and just six strikeouts across 8.2 innings. He was eventually designated for assignment on July 7 and elected free agency after rejecting a minor league assignment.

The Nationals would sign Garcia just days later, but he appeared in just three games during the 2023 season after spending a month on the injured list with biceps tendinitis. In those three outings, Garcia allowed four earned runs in just three innings of work.

Despite Garcia's struggles in 2023, which kept him out of the big leagues all of last season, the righty has been fairly consistent this season pitching in Syracuse. In 24 outings (two starts), Garcia has gone 0-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. Garcia's most recent outing for Syracuse also saw him strike out six batters in three innings.

With Garcia slated to be activated tonight ahead of the Mets' series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team is expected to announce a corresponding move to make room for the reliever on the roster.

