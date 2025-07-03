How Mets pitcher Sean Manaea fared in latest rehab outing
The New York Mets' starting rotation is in desperate need of some reliable production.
Fortunately for the team, rehabbing left-hander Sean Manaea moved one step closer to a return on Wednesday, going three-plus innings in his start for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Manaea allowed six hits, two earned runs, and struck out three on 60 pitches.
It's the first start for the 33-year-old hurler since his setback last week. Following an impressive seven-strikeout outing in Triple-A on June 20th, Manaea reported discomfort in his left elbow; an MRI revealed a loose body in the elbow, and he was promptly shut down from throwing for 48-72 hours.
Before this, it was reported that the Mets were planning to have their 2024 ace during their current series against the Milwaukee Brewers. While this is now out of the question, Wednesday's outing suggests that the southpaw is trending back in the right direction.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Manaea will most likely pitch again in the minor leagues next Tuesday before being considered to rejoin the rotation. This means his earliest return date would be during the Mets' last series before the All-Star break against the Kansas City Royals. The club could opt to give the lefty a few more days of rest, which would see him return against the Cincinnati Reds after the break.
With the injuries to Kodai Senga, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill, New York's rotation that once boasted a league-best ERA is now scrambling to find starters. Manaea's return should instantly improve the unit that has struggled during the team's recent slide.