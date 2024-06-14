Report: Mets' 'Most Valuable Trade Chip' is Shockingly Not Pete Alonso
This comes as a major surprise.
As SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported on Thursday night, rival executives and talent evaluators believe veteran right-handed starting pitcher Luis Severino is "by far" the New York Mets' "most valuable trade chip."
With all the trade noise surrounding homegrown superstar first baseman Pete Alonso, whose playing out his final year of arbitration at $20.5 million in 2024, Severino being recognized as the Mets' best piece at the deadline is a bit of a shock.
Severino, who fell off for the New York Yankees over the past five seasons due to a slew of injuries, looks rejuvenated in his one-year prove it deal for $13 million with the Mets. In 13 starts, the righty has gone 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP and 60 strikeouts across 78 innings.
Severino is still just 30-years-old, but is far removed from his back-to-back All-Star campaigns in 2017 and 2018 when he was the Yankees' ace. However, Severino's lack of innings due to injuries in the past five seasons could be working in his favor because his arm is fresher with less miles on it.
In the very least, Severino could be plugged into the middle of a contender's starting rotation this summer and make an impact for any club pushing for the postseason or looking to solidify their standing as a serious threat in the AL or NL.
It's possible that Severino is viewed as the Mets' top trade chip due to the fact that a team could overpay for his services if they believe he can boost their rotation. As for Alonso, the Mets likely won't deal him unless a club offers more than the norm price for a rental bat. The Mets also plan on attempting to re-sign Alonso in the offseason once he hits free agency, so they aren't going to hurt their chances of doing so by shipping him out for mid-to-low level prospects.