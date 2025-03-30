New York Mets veteran outfielder clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A
The New York Mets are holding onto at least one veteran outfielder who they designated for assignment off the 40-man roster earlier in the week.
Outfielder José Azócar has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, as the team announced on Saturday afternoon.
Azócar, 28, was picked up by the Mets last September after being designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres. He proceeded to slash .353/.382/.529 with two home runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases in 13 games with Syracuse before season's end.
Azócar spent the bulk of the last three seasons with the Padres, where he slashed .243/.287/.322 with a .609 OPS across 214 big-league games in San Diego. Azócar is now off the Mets' 40-man roster, but will still serve as organizational outfield depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues, who holds experience in the majors.
Beyond Azócar, the Mets designated spring standout outfielder Alexander Canario for assignment due to a lack of roster space. Canario had a huge showing in Grapefruit League play, where he hit .306/.419/.611 with a 1.030 OPS, three homers and eight RBI in 17 games.
The expectation was that Canario would get claimed by another major league club, but there has been no word yet regarding his status since being DFA'd earlier in the week. Canario would be excellent outfield depth for the Mets if they are able to keep him in Triple-A until he is needed at the big-league level this season.
Canario has limited big-league experience, having played in just 21 career games with the Chicago Cubs from 2023-2024. However, during this span, Canario slashed .286/.333/.524 with a .857 OPS, two homers and eight RBI. Canario will be 25-years-old in May and has shown promise in limited action as a righty hitting outfielder.