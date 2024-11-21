New York Mets Viewed as Potential Landing Spot For All-Star Outfielder
The New York Mets are making it clear this offseason that they're looking to add another bat to their lineup.
Although last season was expected to be a transition year for New York, they exceeded their expectations by winning 89 games and making it to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.
The Mets are now looking to build off their magical 2024 season with the hopes of bringing in another big bat and many are listing them as the favorites to land coveted free agent superstar Juan Soto.
However, Soto is being highly sought after and if the Mets can't land the 26-year-old, who expected to land a historic contract, it's possible they could pivot to another star outfielder instead.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report is listing the Amazins' as one of the top 10 landing spots for Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.
"Now we're talking. New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay says the Mets are willing to beat any other offer for Soto by $50 million. If so, Soto and agent Scott Boras will basically have their Godfather moment," Rymer wrote.
"Should the Mets miss out on Soto, however, Santander would be an easy Plan B. And he wouldn't necessarily have to supplant (Starling) Marte in right field, as the Mets could just as easily slot him in at designated hitter."
Santander is coming off a great season in his walk-year for Baltimore. The 30-year-old slashed .235/.308/.506 and set a career-high with 44 home runs and 102 RBI in 155 regular season games.
While Santander will be cheaper than Soto, he still may also be due for a huge contract this offseason after the best offensive season of his career.
While the Mets appear to be focused on netting Soto, Santander would be a solid backup plan to upgrade their lineup.