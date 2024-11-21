Inside The Mets

New York Mets Viewed as Potential Landing Spot For All-Star Outfielder

If the Mets lose out on the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, could they target this fellow All-Star outfielder from the AL East?

Logan VanDine

Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets are making it clear this offseason that they're looking to add another bat to their lineup.

Although last season was expected to be a transition year for New York, they exceeded their expectations by winning 89 games and making it to the NLCS for the first time since 2015 before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

The Mets are now looking to build off their magical 2024 season with the hopes of bringing in another big bat and many are listing them as the favorites to land coveted free agent superstar Juan Soto.

However, Soto is being highly sought after and if the Mets can't land the 26-year-old, who expected to land a historic contract, it's possible they could pivot to another star outfielder instead.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report is listing the Amazins' as one of the top 10 landing spots for Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.

"Now we're talking. New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay says the Mets are willing to beat any other offer for Soto by $50 million. If so, Soto and agent Scott Boras will basically have their Godfather moment," Rymer wrote.

"Should the Mets miss out on Soto, however, Santander would be an easy Plan B. And he wouldn't necessarily have to supplant (Starling) Marte in right field, as the Mets could just as easily slot him in at designated hitter."

Santander is coming off a great season in his walk-year for Baltimore. The 30-year-old slashed .235/.308/.506 and set a career-high with 44 home runs and 102 RBI in 155 regular season games.

While Santander will be cheaper than Soto, he still may also be due for a huge contract this offseason after the best offensive season of his career.

While the Mets appear to be focused on netting Soto, Santander would be a solid backup plan to upgrade their lineup.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News