New York Mets' Day 2 MLB Draft Results

New York Mets' Day two MLB Draft results.

After the Mets selected four players in the top 75 on Day 1 of the 2022 MLB draft, New York came back to make eight picks between rounds 3-10 on Day 2.

Tuesday's selections saw the Mets continue to replenish their farm system with a significant amount of players with experience at the collegiate level. 

Here's the full list of the Mets' eight picks from Day 2:

Round 3, No. 90: RHP, Brandon Sproat, University of Florida

Round 4, No. 119: 3B, Jacob Reimer, Yucaipa HS (CA)

Round 5, No. 149: SS, D'Andre Smith, USC 

Round 6, No. 179: RHP, Tyler Stuart, Southern Miss. 

Round 7, No. 209: RHP, Jonah Tong, Bill Crothers, Ontario, Canada (HS)

Round 8, No. 239: RHP, Dylan Tebrake, Creighton 

Round 9, No. 269: 3B, Chase Estep, Kentucky 

Round 10, No. 299: RHP, Zebulon Vermillion, Arkansas

To recap, eight of the Mets' 12 picks across the first two days of the draft have been college players. Half of these selections are arms that could soon factor into the Mets' thin pitching depth in their farm system. 

On Day 1, the Mets landed one of the best hitters in the draft, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada, at No. 11 overall. They went on to select high school shortstop Jett Williams at No. 14 overall to wrap up their pair of first-round picks. In the second-round, they took Tennessee righty Blade Tidwell at No. 52, before grabbing outfielder Nick Morabito from Gonzaga Prep with the 75th pick (compensation for Noah Syndergaard signing with Los Angeles Angels). 

- Mets Select Kevin Parada, Jett Williams in 1st-Round of MLB Draft

- Mets to 'Explore' Trade for Juan Soto

Ex-Mets 1st-Round Pick Taken Third Overall by Rangers

Read More

