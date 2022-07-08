Nelson Cruz on New York Mets' Radar, Why They Should Go Different Route

Although the New York Mets received big performances at the plate on Thursday night from J.D. Davis (three hits, first-career grand slam, five RBI) and James McCann (three-run home run) in their 10-0 route of the Miami Marlins, while Dom Smith's bat has been heating up (9 for his last 27), the front office remains fully aware that they must add to their offense ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Washington Nationals DH Nelson Cruz is on the Mets' radar.

As Heyman explained, Cruz's teammate Josh Bell, who would be a major impact slugger that could serve as the Mets' primary DH, will cost a ton in prospect capital to acquire. Trading with a division rival is always difficult, and the Mets are already unwilling to deal any of their top prospects, even more so to an NL East competitor.

As the market materializes in the next three and a half weeks, Cruz, and Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini make the most sense for the Mets.

But Cruz is 42-years-old and finally looks like father time has caught up to him. The veteran bat, who has made a career off of being a power hitter, has produced just eight home runs and an anemic .686 OPS in 77 games for the Nats' this season. His .365 slugging percentage is also well below his career average of .520.

Cruz, a former player of manager Buck Showalter in Baltimore, would be a cheap rental acquisition, but what remains to be seen is whether he would be a productive addition that could help the Mets edge out the surging Atlanta Braves for the NL East division title, while increasing their odds in the postseason as well. Unlike Bell, Cruz doesn't necessarily move the needle enough, given the disappointing season he has posted so far. However, it is still possible that he picks things up with better protection in the Mets' lineup.

Beyond Pete Alonso, the Mets' offense has lacked power. Although Cruz hasn't found his power stroke yet in 2022, he has 457 career long balls and launched 32 of them at 41-years-old a season ago.

But here's why they should go a different route, which could be a better alternative.

One Rival talent evaluator pegged Mancini, who the Mets are interested in, as the best fit and most realistic external bat option for New York. Mancini is a slugger, who is usually good for 20-25 homers in a season, with the only 30-homer campaign of his career coming in 2019 when he cranked 35 taters. He only has eight homers this season, but would likely have more if the Orioles didn't push back their left field wall at Camden Yards to diminish the park's long ball rate in this area.

Despite being on-pace for just 17 home runs this season, Mancini, another former player of Showalter, is a very productive hitter with right-handed pop. This aspect could help a Mets offense that has been vulnerable at times against left-handed pitching.

Mancini is also having an eerily similar season to Mets' productive leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo.

Nimmo: seven home runs, 31 RBIs, .278/.362/.440, .802 OPS

Mancini: eight home runs, 33 RBIs, .280/.354/.423, .777 OPS

The only difference between the two is that Mancini hits right-handed and is 30-years-old and Nimmo is a left-handed bat, who is a year younger at age-29. Both players are expected to be free agents after the season as well, given Mancini's mutual option must be exercised by both parties.

So at this point, if it comes between Mancini and Cruz, the former would be the Mets' best bet. What's better than one Nimmo? Two of them.

Mancini would slide in as the Mets' DH, while providing depth at first base and in the outfield. The Mets' outfield depth is thin, so the addition of Mancini would help deepen this unit, while improving the club's lineup as well.

Along with trading for a bat, the Mets could consider calling up one of two top prospects later in the season, Francisco Alvarez or Mark Vientos, to provide additional help to their offense after acquiring an external option on the market.

