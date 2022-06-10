Angels' Noah Syndergaard won't face New York Mets in weekend series.

Talk about a let down.

Although Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard was expected to take the hill against his old team on Sunday in Anaheim, his plans have now changed.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin told reporters on Thursday evening that Syndergaard will not face the New York Mets, the club that the righty spent his first seven seasons in the big-leagues with from 2015 to 2021. He will instead receive two extra days of rest, with an off-day for the Angels on Monday, and pitch on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Syndergaard quickly went from being a fan favorite to villain amongst Mets fans for a number of reasons. After missing two full seasons due to Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard made it clear that he wanted to remain with the team during a brief two appearance cameo at the end of the 2021 campaign.

The Mets even went as far as to extend a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Syndergaard, despite his health being a question mark. Instead, Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels in free agency, citing the uncertainty of the Mets' general manager search, which was taking place at the time when he needed to make a decision, as one of the main reasons he bolted for L.A.

To take things further, Syndergaard came out and said the Mets didn't make him feel wanted. And shortly after the Mets threw a combined no-hitter on April 29, Syndergaard threw shade at his former club once his Angels teammate Reid Detmers tossed a nine inning no-hitter on May 11.

"This is what a 'real' no-hitter looks like," Syndergaard wrote on his Instagram story.

He later refuted the idea that this post had anything to do with the Mets.

Syndergaard was once seen as a promising piece of the Mets' future, but injuries derailed what initially looked like it was going to be a long and successful tenure. Even still, Syndergaard was able to post a 47-31 record and 3.32 ERA across six seasons (did not pitch in 2020) in Queens. He helped the Mets reach the World Series during his rookie year in 2015 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following season.

Syndergaard, 29, is 4-4 with a 3.69 ERA across nine starts with the Angels this season. While it would've been interesting to see the righty matchup against his former team, the Angels are pushing his turn in the rotation back two days to prevent this from happening.

