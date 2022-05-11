Skip to main content

Noah Syndergaard Takes Shot at Mets After Angels' 'Real No-Hitter'

WASHINGTON -- Shots have officially been fired by a notorious social media troll. 

Ex-Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard couldn't help but take a jab at his former team after Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday night.

This prompted Syndergaard to take to Instagram afterward to throw shade at the Mets: “This is what a "real" no hitter looks like.”

Syndergaard, of course, is referring to the combined no-hitter that Tylor Megill and four Mets' relievers threw on April 29 at Citi Field. This was the league's first no-hitter of the regular season and the second no-hitter in Mets history. 

Syndergaard spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Mets, but only pitched a total of two innings from 2020 to 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 29-year-old was adamant about his desire to return to the Mets this season, however, he declined the team's one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to sign a one-year, $21 million contract with the Angels. 

So far, Syndergaard has posted a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 29 1/3 innings with the Angels this year. 

