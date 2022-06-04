New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill to make rehab start.

LOS ANGELES - The New York Mets should soon have a key piece of their rotation back from the injured list.

Right-handed starter Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday for Double A Binghamton, as manager Buck Showalter said prior to the second game of the series between the Mets and Dodgers on Friday.

Megill faced live hitters on Tuesday, before throwing a bullpen session three days later. Showalter said Megill came out of Friday's BP feeling good, which led to the decision to schedule his rehab start for Sunday.

Showalter indicated that the Mets will wait to determine whether Megill will need an additional rehab outing, before rejoining the big-league rotation. The goal is for the 26-year-old to stretch out to four innings this weekend in what will be his first live game action since May 11. If Megill only needs one rehab start, he could potentially meet the Mets on their west coast road trip and take the hill against the Anaheim Angels next weekend. This will likely rely on how Sunday's start goes for Megill.

The righty went 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA across seven starts this season, while replacing injured ace Jacob deGrom in the rotation to begin the year.

Read More:

- New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

- Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.