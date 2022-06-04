Skip to main content

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill to Make Rehab Start

New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill to make rehab start.

LOS ANGELES - The New York Mets should soon have a key piece of their rotation back from the injured list.

Right-handed starter Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday for Double A Binghamton, as manager Buck Showalter said prior to the second game of the series between the Mets and Dodgers on Friday.

Megill faced live hitters on Tuesday, before throwing a bullpen session three days later. Showalter said Megill came out of Friday's BP feeling good, which led to the decision to schedule his rehab start for Sunday.

Showalter indicated that the Mets will wait to determine whether Megill will need an additional rehab outing, before rejoining the big-league rotation. The goal is for the 26-year-old to stretch out to four innings this weekend in what will be his first live game action since May 11. If Megill only needs one rehab start, he could potentially meet the Mets on their west coast road trip and take the hill against the Anaheim Angels next weekend. This will likely rely on how Sunday's start goes for Megill. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The righty went 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA across seven starts this season, while replacing injured ace Jacob deGrom in the rotation to begin the year.

Read More:

- New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

- Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

- Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Pitcher Tylor Megill to Make Rehab Start

just now

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen: 'I Will Never Feel Satisfied'

2 hours ago

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Will Try to Play Through Fractured Finger

11 hours ago
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen: 'I will never feel satisfied.'
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen: 'I Will Never Feel Satisfied'

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor sets major milestone.
News

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Will Try to Play Through Fractured Finger

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Steve Cohen buys New York Mets new pitching machine.
News

Steve Cohen Buys New York Mets New Pitching Machine

By Rob Piersall17 hours ago
Mets have scouted A's pitcher Frankie Montas.
News

New York Mets Linked to These 3 Pitchers, Why It's Unlikely

By Pat Ragazzo18 hours ago
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen tweets joke about Francisco Lindor finger injury.
News

New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Tweets Joke About Francisco Lindor Finger Injury

By Pat RagazzoJun 3, 2022
Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Staying in New York, Could Throw Off Mound Soon

By Pat RagazzoJun 2, 2022
May 15, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) looks on during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor Out of Lineup After Slamming Finger in Hotel Room Doors

By Pat RagazzoJun 2, 2022
Report: New York Mets offered Aaron Loup contract in free agency.
News

Report: New York Mets Offered Aaron Loup Contract in Free Agency

By Pat RagazzoJun 2, 2022