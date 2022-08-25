Skip to main content

Braves' Vaughn Grissom Throws Shade at New York Mets

Shots fired! Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom didn't hold back when talking about the New York Mets.
Tell us how you really feel.

Atlanta Braves rookie sensation Vaughn Grissom was strolling down memory lane when he decided to take a shot at the Mets, the team his club trails in the NL East by 1.5 games. 

In a discussion with MLB.com's Mark Bowman, Grissom said he was worried because he thought he was going to be selected by the Mets back in the 2019 MLB Draft. 

“I thought I was going to be a Met, which would have been terrible,” Grissom told MLB.com. 

Grissom wound up being selected in the 11th round of the draft by the Braves. The Mets took top prospect third baseman Brett Baty in the first round of the draft that year. 

This season, both players were called up to help their teams in a division race. Grissom was brought up by the Braves from Double-A and has thrived, slashing .382/.424/.600 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. 

Although Grissom has posted a .967 OPS in four games against the Mets, it probably wasn't the smartest idea to fire up New York's passionate and colorful fanbase. 

Alas, as long as Grissom continues to perform, the villain role isn't such a bad thing. However, the rookie just added unnecessary fuel to the fire of a heated division race between the Mets and Braves down the stretch. 

