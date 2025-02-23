Nick Madrigal injury could open the door for a potential Jose Iglesias reunion
In just the second day of Spring Training games, the New York Mets lost a key offseason acquisition, testing their infield depth.
In what looked to be a routine ground ball back toward the pitcher's mound, a charging Nick Madrigal fell awkwardly after making his throw to first base. Madrigal was immediately replaced at shortstop by Wyatt Young for the remainder of the game. Speaking to the media after the game, manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Madrigal had separated his left shoulder on the play and that the team would know more following a more in-depth MRI.
Madrigal, 27, was expected to fill a bulk of the utility infield work left behind by popular veteran Jose Iglesias. The former fourth overall pick by the Chicago White Sox was seen as the likely backup at shortstop to Francisco Lindor, but also has experience playing second and third base. His injury currently leaves infield duties to be split between Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Donovan Walton, Jared Young, and potentially Ronny Mauricio later in the season.
But there is another option if the Mets choose to look externally for a Madrigal replacement. Iglesias remains a free agent and has made it known that his preferred landing spot is back with the Mets. The 35-year-old could slot seamlessly back into the lineup, with the added benefit of being popular in the clubhouse and the coaching staff.
Last season, Iglesias suited up in 85 games for the Mets, split between shortstop, second base, and third base. Defensively, Iglesias posted a .990 fielding percentage and committed just three errors. At the plate, he slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs, 26 RBI, and six stolen bases.
Despite Iglesias’ solid contributions last year, MLB insider Andy Martino wrote after the Madrigal injury that the Mets would likely still be looking internally to fill the hole. Iglesias might be the popular choice among fans and even some players, the 35-year-old is out of minor league options; this would create less flexibility on the roster and prevent a youngster like Acuña or Mauricio from earning a spot.
Look for players like Baty and Acuña to get increased playing time during the rest of Spring Training as the Mets evaluate their options ahead of Opening Day.