Mets' Infielder Nick Madrigal leaves Spring Training game with dislocated shoulder
The New York Mets' infield depth is being tested already, and it's only their second day of spring training games.
On Sunday, in a split-squad game against the Washington Nationals, utility infielder Nick Madrigal exited the contest in the bottom of the first inning; he had only been in the field for six batters. Madrigal, playing shortstop, charged a slow roller from Washington's Luis Garcia Jr., and uncorked an awkward throw to first base while falling to the ground. He was swiftly replaced by Wyatt Young at shortstop.
After the game, Mets' beat writer Anthony DiComo reported that the 27-year-old, who signed a one-year contract with them earlier in the offseason, had dislocated his left shoulder. The Mets do not know the severity of the injury just yet, so Madrigal will get an MRI.
Madrigal is entering his sixth major league season after spending his first five in the Windy City, playing for both the White Sox and Cubs. Known for his aggressive hitting approach and high contact rates, the infielder owns a .274/.323/.344 slash line with four home runs, 77 RBI, 96 runs scored, an 88 wRC+, and 2.6 fWAR.
The Mets looked at Madrigal as a potential replacement for fan-favorite infielder Jose Iglesias, who was a key spark plug for the 2024 squad. Despite Iglesias's impressive season, his age (35), limited roster flexibility, and numbers that far eclipsed his career norms have dissuaded New York from pursuing a reunion. With Madrigal potentially out long-term, however, perhaps the Mets can turn to Iglesias again.
Read More: AL Contender suggested as a fit for Jose Iglesias in free agency
New York entered spring training with significant competition for the utility infield role; potential candidates included three young prospects in Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio, as well as Madrigal. Mauricio is out of the race due to his recovery from a torn ACL; coupled with the injury to Madrigal on Sunday, the job will likely be decided between Acuña and Baty.