OMG: Jose Iglesias Mets era is over, per David Stearns
After months of speculation, it seems the “OMG” era has come to an end for the New York Mets.
On Wednesday, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns was asked why the organization had not re-signed veteran utility infielder Jose Iglesias. He explained that the team needed roster flexibility to avoid being stuck with a “frozen” position player roster—a risk they admittedly got away with for part of last season.
“I think where we are now for that role on our team, it’s important for us to keep some avenues open for some of our younger players,” Stearns said. “It’s important for us to have some roster flexibility with that spot.”
According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Mets had extended Iglesias a one-year offer before signing versatile infielder Nick Madrigal to a split contract at the end of January. Ultimately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.
Iglesias, 35, posted a .337/.381/.448 slash line with four home runs, 16 doubles, and 39 runs in 85 games after the Mets called him up in late May. He provided solid defense at third (+4 DRS, +2 OAA) and second (+1 DRS, +1 OAA), while also serving as Francisco Lindor’s primary backup at shortstop.
But Iglesias' value went beyond his on-field contributions. The veteran infielder played a key role in the Mets' turnaround last year, offering leadership in the clubhouse and helping energize the fan base with a hit song that became the team’s rallying cry as they overcame a 22-33 start to reach the NLCS.
The Mets now have an influx of young infielders who could be ready to contribute: Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuña, Ronny Mauricio, and Jett Williams—each of whom has been considered a top prospect. Acuña had appeared to be the only backup shortstop candidate on the roster until Tuesday, when manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that Madrigal would get a look at shortstop during spring training.
Madrigal, 27, was selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft and boasts a 9% strikeout rate over his five-year big league career—among the lowest in the majors. Although he has yet to play shortstop at the major league level, he has split time at third base (+8 DRS, +8 OAA) and second base (0 DRS, +1 OAA) defensively.
The former top prospect batted .317 in his first two big league seasons with the Chicago White Sox but has posted a .251/.304/.312 slash line since. Madrigal, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs as part of a package for Craig Kimbrel at the 2021 trade deadline, was sent to Triple-A in 2024 after hitting just .221 with a .535 OPS and no home runs over 94 plate appearances. He was non-tendered at the end of the season.
Unlike Iglesias, Madrigal still has a minor league option remaining, which means he could begin the season in Triple-A without first passing through waivers. If the Mets break camp relatively healthy, difficult decisions could arise regarding the Opening Day 26-man roster.
However, the current roster construction allows them to maintain insurance in Triple-A should injury or performance-related concerns emerge.