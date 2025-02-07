Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest About Mets' World Series Chances
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, three-time Super Bowl champion, and three-time Super Bow MVP Patrick Mahomes has a lot of baseball in his past.
For one, his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., played in Major League Baseball from 1992 to 2003, including the 1999 and 2000 seasons with the New York Mets. In the 1999 campaign, Mahomes finished the regular season with a sterling 8-0 record and 3.68 ERA across 63.2 innings pitched.
As for his son, Patrick Mahomes II threw a 16-strikeout no-hitter during his senior year of high school, according to The Dallas Morning News. When he got to Texas Tech, Mahomes split time between the football and baseball teams during his first two seasons before focusing solely on football once he became a junior.
All of this is to say that Patrick Mahomes knows ball — and not just football. His Chiefs team is trying to produce a three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX on February 9. And during his team's February 6 Super Bowl media availability, Mahomes was asked about the Mets' World Series Chances in 2025.
"Yeah, I think they'll have a good chance," Mahomes said, per an X post from SNY Mets. "They have a good team, they had a great year this last year, and they get those guys back. And then adding Soto, I'm sure they'll have another chance to go out there and compete and win a championship.
"I'm excited for baseball this year, there's a lot of big moves happening, and I hope my Royals can make a little case for themselves, as well," he added.
Mahomes is part owner of the Kansas City Royals. However, he has asserted in the past (before joining the Royals' ownership team) that the Texas Rangers were his favorite team.
But Mahomes doesn't seem to have any National League allegiance, so perhaps he'll be rooting for the Mets until they reach the World Series this season.